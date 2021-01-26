Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.20 Million

Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $527.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.40 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $505.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 38,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

