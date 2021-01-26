Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock worth $715,212,271. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,524. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.17 and its 200 day moving average is $213.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

