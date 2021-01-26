Zacks: Brokerages Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $1.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

DVA opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. DaVita has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DaVita by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.