Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,014. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

