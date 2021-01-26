Zacks: Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,222. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

