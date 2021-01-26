Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

MCO stock opened at $266.55 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

