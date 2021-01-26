Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Plantronics stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 15,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.