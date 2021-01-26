Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.37. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.