Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Globant stock opened at $207.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.