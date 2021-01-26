Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,158,000 after buying an additional 988,659 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

