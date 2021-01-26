Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. Lower alumina cost provides additional upside. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. It should also benefit from strong automotive demand and acquisitions. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. It is seeing weak demand for aluminum in all of its end markets in the United States and Europe. The coronavirus outbreak has also put pressure on margins. Century Aluminum also has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company.”

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $987.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.