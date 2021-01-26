Zacks Investment Research Lowers Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Sell

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

GRAY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.96). On average, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

