Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

TRST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,967. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.