ZB Token (ZB) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $126.37 million and $10.30 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The Reddit community for ZB Token is https://reddit.com/