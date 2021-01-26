ZB Token (ZB) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $126.37 million and $10.30 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
ZB Token is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The Reddit community for ZB Token is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
