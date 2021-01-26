Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $586,502.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.