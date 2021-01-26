Zilla Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $148,579.86 and approximately $25,175.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

