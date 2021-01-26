Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $146,838.38 and approximately $25,548.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.