Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $131.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Zillow Group stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. 59,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

