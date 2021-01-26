Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches Market Cap of $44,069.94

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $44,069.94 and $137,438.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00857244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.03 or 0.04356287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

