Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

ZSAN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

