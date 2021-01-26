Zuora Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,665 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the average volume of 206 put options.
In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $88,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at $218,153. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,911 shares of company stock worth $1,444,343 over the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZUO stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
