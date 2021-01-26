Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ZYME stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 218.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

