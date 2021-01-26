Zymeworks (ZYME) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/19/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Zymeworks was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ZYME traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

