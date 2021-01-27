$0.08 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE makes up 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 25,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.08 million, a P/E ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

