$0.11 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 6,162,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,465. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

