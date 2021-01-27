$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 1,365,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

