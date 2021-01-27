-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 7,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,249. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

