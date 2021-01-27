$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.78. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

TECK stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 99.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 814,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

