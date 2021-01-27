$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,317. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

