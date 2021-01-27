$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

