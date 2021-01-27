$0.47 EPS Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Green Plains Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth about $112,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 43,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,760. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

