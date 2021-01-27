-$0.57 EPS Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.41). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,558,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

