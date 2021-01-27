$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE IDA traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in IDACORP by 371.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

