$0.82 EPS Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.