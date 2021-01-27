$1.24 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $0.56. Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded down $67.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,092.08. 1,586,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,379. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 695.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,160.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,041.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.