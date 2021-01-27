$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $605.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Shares of IR traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. 89,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,120. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,007,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

