10,555 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Purchased by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,555 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

