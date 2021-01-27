$111.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $111.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $114.20 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $100.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $429.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $432.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $461.85 million, with estimates ranging from $441.10 million to $490.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 490,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

