11,779 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 235,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

