1,317,192 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,317,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 70,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

