13,341 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,705. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

