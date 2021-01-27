$148.29 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $148.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.49 million and the lowest is $148.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRGI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

