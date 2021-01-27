1,500 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

