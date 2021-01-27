15,000 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Shares of TLRY opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.