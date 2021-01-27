16,929 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,137,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,481. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

