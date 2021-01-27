1,703 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Sun Communities by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,794. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

