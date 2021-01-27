182 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,632.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

