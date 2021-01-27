1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 27th (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker’s (NYSE:GOED) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. 1847 Goedeker had issued 1,111,200 shares in its IPO on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,800 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE GOED opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. 1847 Goedeker has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

