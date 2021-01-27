$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

NYSE:AAP traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.93. 3,363,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.