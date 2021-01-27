$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.41 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 757,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,836. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $276.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

